VIDEO: Columbus Residents and Law Enforcement Come Together For Neighborhood Watch Meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Keeping the community safe is the goal for both Columbus residents and police.

On Thursday, the Neighborhood Watch Group met with Police Chief Fred Shelton to discuss ways they could partner with the department.

During the meeting, they learned how to report crimes and remain anonymous, and techniques on spotting criminal activities that aren’t so obvious.

Residents said they look forward to these meetings because it helps strengthen the relationships between the community and law enforcement.

“I’m very excited about this meeting in regard to potentially what the new police chief’s plan will be for continuing to network with the neighborhood watch groups and how we can be collaborators as well,” said Julie Parker, Southside Downtown Neighborhood Watch Block Captain.

Parker says the Columbus Neighborhood Watch Group is ranked 16th in the nation, citing it’s many activities throughout the year.

This was Shelton’s first Neighborhood Watch meeting as the chief of police.