VIDEO: Columbus Salvation Army’s Kettles Pass Goal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The numbers added up to a good year for the Salvation Army in Columbus.

Last year, donations totaled around $75,000.

This year, the group netted just over $90,000.

The organization was excited to put this money to good use.

“Every dime that we get through donations, about 90% of that goes back into our community, and you know, when we have less resources we don’t have the funds to be able to help those in the community,” said Lt. Jennifer Graham. “And so we are overwhelmed by the support of the community in Columbus that we are able to do more for our city.”

Those numbers could go higher.

The Salvation Army is still accepting donations until December 31st.

