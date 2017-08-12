VIDEO: Community Works to Get Children ID Cards

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- A church and a police department partner up for a community service project to keep the children in the community safe.

Cornerstone Family Fellowship and the Amory Police Department work together to provide free laminated identification cards for children up to 14 years old.

Officers say the cards should be kept with the children’s parents or guardians, and should be updated yearly.

The department’s goal is to provide complete and current identification for children.

None of the processed ID info will go on file.

Amory Police also gave out DNA testing kits and the church provided hot dogs for participating children.