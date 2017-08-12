VIDEO: Concert Kicks of 40th Anniversary of Elvis’ Passing

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a packed house for the 40th anniversary kickoff concert at the Tupelo Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum.

Elvis Tribute Artists took the stage for the event, which marks the beginning of “Elvis Week.”

Next Wednesday will mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Tupelo’s most famous son, and the late singer’s popularity keeps growing.

“Elvis Week” draws people from all over the world to Tupelo and Memphis.

The birthplace is the most popular tourist attraction in Mississippi.