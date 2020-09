COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An outreach organization in Columbus is raising awareness about suicide.

Contact Helpline held a 5K walk and run to remember those who we have lost to suicide.

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

Contact Helpline executive director Katrina Sunivelle says she hopes events like this will remind the community that there is always someone to call.

The national suicide prevention line is 1-800-273-8255.