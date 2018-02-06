VIDEO: CVB Sends Proposed Inter-Local Agreement To Columbus City Leaders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A short meeting could have long-term implications for tourism efforts in Lowndes County and the city of Columbus.

The Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau met for less than 10 minutes Tuesday afternoon.

The board formalized amendments they made to a proposed inter-local agreement with the City on how to distribute money from the 2% restaurant tax.

They approved the final version on a 5 to 4 vote.

The only issue left to resolve now is when the CVB will make payments to the city.

The CVB requests October first, since that is when its fiscal year begins, but the city is asking for a July first payment date.

The agreement has been handed over to the Columbus City Council.