VIDEO: Decorating Dorms to Feel More Like Home

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Some incoming freshman are creating their home away from home- in their dorm rooms.

Decorating dorm rooms with decorative furniture and personal items seems to be the new fad.

Homesick students say it also helps ease the pain of being far from home.

Freshman Amber Young says it helps to have a familiar place when being away from home for the first time and is a fun way to express themselves.

“Being here and being a freshman, I was nervous and its kind of nerve wracking, so coming here and being able to like come back to a nice, comfortable dorm room, really helps out a lot. Seeing other people’s rooms, you can kind of get a sense of their personality and kind of how they are through their rooms and how their decorations are,” says Young.

Freshman officially move in to campus this Saturday.