VIDEO: Decorating Dorms to Feel More Like Home

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Some incoming freshman are creating their home away from home- in their dorm rooms.

Decorating dorm rooms with decorative furniture and personal items seems to be the new fad.

Homesick students say it also helps ease the pain of being far from home.

Freshman Amber Young says it helps to have a familiar place when being away from home for the first time and is a fun way to express themselves.

“Being here and being a freshman, I was nervous and its kind of nerve wracking, so coming here and being able to like come back to a nice, comfortable dorm room, really helps out a lot. Seeing other people’s rooms, you can kind of get a sense of their personality and kind of how they are through their rooms and how their decorations are,” says Young.

Freshman officially move in to campus this Saturday.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: New Maroon Camp Helps Freshman with College Transition
Read More»
35 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Ole Miss Announces Meeting Date With NCAA Committee On Infractions
Read More»
36 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Update: Sheriff’s Office Investigating Gun-Waving Incident in Monroe Co.
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup