VIDEO: Deputies Take Additional Caution Responding to Overdose Calls

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Law enforcement agencies are using extra precautions when responding to calls, specifically overdoses.

Tuesday evening, a Columbus Police officer responded to an unresponsive person, lying in this ditch right here. When the officer attempted medical attention, the person attacked.

It’s a scene many in law enforcement fear, but it has been seen in nearly every agency in the area.

“We have dealt with individuals out there that was passes out from alcohol, and when they come to they are combative,” said Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott

Whether it’s drugs and/or alcohol- officers are approaching these types of scenes with added precaution.

Scott warns his deputies to always be on guard, no matter the call

“Each call is potential danger, so you would treat somebody that’s possibly unconscious as you would any other call and that means you use your training, you use your common sense , and be safe,” says Scott.

It’s a natural instinct to want to help, but waiting for medical help or backup can make a huge difference.

“The officers never know what caused a call, whether it’s alcohol, drugs, or a medical condition. So the officer needs to make some quick decisions and at the same time, deal with the situation, the officer is definitely going to provide immediate assistance when he can, but again, we’re in this situation not knowing what’s wrong with this person- we’re mainly securing the scene until medical personnel can get on scene and assist…” says Scott.

With the nation in a huge opioid epidemic, responders must learn more.

“They are providing pretty good training for us, you know, as far as opioids,” says Scott.

Scott says even traffic stops are treated with the utmost safety.

“Any call that we respond to now, I think there’s a heightened sense of alertness about our officers. As administrators, we try to make sure that they keep that hair up on the back of their neck, with any call because you just never know what kind of situation you’re going to walk up into,” says Scott.

The Columbus Police officer wasn’t seriously injured and was later discharged from the hospital, however, agencies are warning their officers- when approaching calls, to use extra caution.