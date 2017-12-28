VIDEO: Donations Rush to Local Charities

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The end of the year is a time for giving, not only to friends and family at Christmas, but also to charitable organizations.

We spoke with one local group about the importance of those donations, going into the New year.

These end of the year donations are the reason many organizations are able to keep their doors open.

The fact they also provide tax benefits to donors makes it a win-win situation.

“It’s the giving time of the year,” said Marketing Director for Palmer Home for Children, Melissa Mowrey.

For Palmer Home, the giving is felt especially during the month of December.

“We do see an influx in donations,” continued Mowrey. “It’s just what everybody want to do, and it’s Palmer Home for Children. I think the mission and who we serve, the local community, I think people just have a heart for the children.”

On average, 30-40% of Palmer Home’s donations come in December, a trend felt at their donation centers.

“December, for us, is one of the more astronomical months as I would call it, I would describe it,” said Production Lead, Danielle Tate. “In the past couple of weeks, if you would come in, the floor was full. You could barely get through the door.”

These last minute donations also have tax benefits for donors, whether it’s clothing, furniture, or cash donations.

Deductions aren’t the only reason people give.

People also like to know where their money is going..

“We’ve been here 124 years. We have families, we have house parents, volunteers, caregivers. I mean, the list goes on and on for how those donations serve Palmer Home, so I would encourage people to donate,” said Mowrey.

“We are grateful for our donors because that is what makes us thrive as a company,” said Tate.

There is still time to make those end of the year donations.

Charitable donations can still have tax benefits if turned in by January 1st.