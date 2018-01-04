Video: The Dynamic Duo of Jariyah Covington and Tabreea Gandy

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Covington and Gandy continue to lead the team’s hot start.

The Starkville Lady Yellow Jackets are rolling into division play on Friday with a seven game win streak.

Two big reasons for the team’s success are the talented guards Jariyah Covington and Tabreea Gandy.

“We are that dynamic duo,” said point guard Jariyah Covington. “The best duo in the state of Mississippi to me knowing how to play off her is what gets us going. We know how to play off each other well. We’ve been playing together with each other since the seventh grade.”

“We’ve been playing together since seventh grade since I moved to Starkville High,” said shooting guard Tabreea Gandy. “We’ve been enjoying each other. Her dribbling skills have improved a lot. She’s still got to work on them just a little tad.”

Since the team’s last loss against Choctaw Central, the two seniors have changed the team’s mindset to working hard and improving.

“Everything is starting to come together,” Covington said. “We are starting to play like we know how to play, but now we are getting out of the gate good. Like how we are suppose to. Pushing the tempo, setting the tempo, and just playing Lady Jacket basketball.”

“We got to stay focused,” Gandy adds. “We’ve got to learn how to communicate with each other better. We got it good, but better.”

While Covington and Gandy both succeed on the court, their friendship will always be special.

“She’s just overall a good person,” Covington said. “And a goofy person.”

“She’s funny and loud,” Gandy said. “She loves yelling and stuff. She does it a whole lot. i love being around her.”

Starkville Lady Yellow Jackets travel to Northwest Rankin on Friday.