Video: East Webster, South Pontotoc Basketball Teams Play at Historic Hoosier Gym

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WCBI) — A state known as “The Heartland of Hoops” welcomed some of our friends from Mississippi over the last week.

East Webster and South Pontotoc’s boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Indiana recently to visit some of the historic basketball landmarks in the Hoosier State.

The trip to Indiana was orchestrated by East Webster basketball coaches Michael Seger and Jon Ginn.

During the trip, the boys and girls junior varsity and varsity programs from East Webster and South Pontotoc competed against one another on Friday, December 22nd at the legendary Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana. The Hoosier Gym is known as the stage for the famed “Hoosiers” movie that was made back in the 1980’s starring Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey and Dennis Hopper.

Both teams also took in a Butler basketball game at the famed Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis along with a trip to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame during their time in Indiana.

Both East Webster varsity and JV boys defeated South Pontotoc while South Pontotoc’s varsity and JV girls defeated EW during the Friday games played in Knightstown.