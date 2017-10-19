VIDEO: Equipping Students For Success

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – Earning a GED can be a difficult task, but East Mississippi Community College is working to make it a little easier.

Thursday EMCC hosted an open house to showcase it’s MI-BEST program.

“There’s a time when you have to be an adult and you’ve got to take responsibility,” said MI-BEST participant Tiffine Gay.

Gay says she’s always dreamed of a better life.

“I had a really rough life. I didn’t finish high school, at all. I had to drop out to take care of my grandmother and my grandfather. Growing up they were always sick. I didn’t really know what to do to help them. I was still a child,” said Gay.

Gay’s been out of school for about 5 years. She says, thanks to the program, getting back in the swing of things wasn’t hard.

“When I looked into it, I was very unsure. I didn’t know what to expect. I’m a lot different than a lot of people, so coming into this whole thing I was so nervous. Once I got to know everybody they were so great. They will help you with anything. Any questions you have, they can answer it. If they can’t, they will direct you to someone who can,” said Gay.

Along with GED prep the MI-BEST program offers occupational courses like; commercial truck driving, manufacturing skills, and certified nursing assistant.

The program is in its second year with a total of 80 students participating. Tate says he hopes they all will benefit.

“It’s going to take you to a point where you can actually make more money and earn a better financial living for your family,” said Tate.

“I want to be able to experience what it’s like to be able to help someone. So, I want to get my CNA and continue college here to get my R N and then I want to be a traveling nurse,”said Gay.

If you are interested in the MI-BEST Program contact Career Navigator Jeremy Tate at 662-243-1985.