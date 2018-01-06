VIDEO: Exercising Situational Awareness

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Many innocent bystanders fear being caught up in the middle of a crime.

We’ve seen it happen in Columbus. A woman was struck during a shooting incident that later involved a police officer firing his weapon.

The possibility was also there when a shooting occurred in a mall parking lot on Thursday.

“It’s about you saying hey, I’m preparing myself that it is possible and plausible that I may be a victim of violent crime today tomorrow or possibly tonight,”said Gunco Tactical Instructor Calvin Lim.

A walk through the grocery store is a regular errand for most people, but what if something went wrong. Where would you go or what would you do?

“Always look behind me or look in front of me or always move kind of fast. What ever I have to do I go in and do what I got to do. I make sure that I keep my purse in front of me at all times,” said Columbus resident Diane Dodds.

Statistically, one out of every 30 people will be a victim of a violent crime.

Talk about the importance of situational awareness?

Lim says there are ways of cutting down you’re risk of getting caught in the crossfire of a gunfight.

“You need to be aware of what you’re doing, who’s around you and what you plan on doing here. So if you are here at the mall or buying groceries. You know that you are going to go from you’re car to here. Is anybody here who’s suspicious who doesn’t need to be here. Look like you belong there look like you’ve got a sense of purpose,” said Lim.

But Columbus resident Diane Colman says it’s not as easy as it sounds.

“You can’t really be prepared for that because you’re mind is focused on what you are doing. You know I’m sitting here and I’m shopping but I wonder is that man going to jump on me. No it doesn’t work like that. You really have you’re mind on what you’re doing at that moment and the person that’s going to get you got they mind on you,” said Coleman.

Lim uses three pieces of advice to give his students.

“Avoidance, de-escalation, deterrence are you’re three main things you should look towards. The best way to avoid something is to be aware and see it hopefully before it happens and you can avoid the problem,” says Lim.

