Video: “Farm to Fork” visits Columbus Boys & Girls Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The state of Mississippi is ranked 50th in the nation when it comes to overall health. The “Farm to Fork” initiative wants to help change that statistic.

All summer, “Farm to Fork” has set up distribution centers, handing out bags of fresh produce.

Wednesday they were at the Columbus Boys and Girls Club.

The goal is to help those who are at risk of obesity.

“Many parts of the state don’t necessarily have access to fresh produce at a lot of their local grocery stores, so what we are trying to do is push healthy eating habits. Eating fresh veggies and fruits rather than processed foods,” said Outreach Specialist Kelsey Holleman.

Since 2012 “Farm to Fork” has delivered nearly 64 tons of food. They’ll be back at the Columbus Boys and Girls Club September 13th.