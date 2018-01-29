Video: Fast Start Helps #2 Mississippi State Race Past Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Victoria Vivians scored 25 points on 10 of 18 shooting from the field to lead No. 2 Mississippi State over Mississippi 69-49 on Sunday.

Mississippi State (22-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) earned a fairly easy win despite playing large portions of the game without its two main stars – Vivians and Teaira McCowan – who spent most of the afternoon in foul trouble.

Vivians scored her 25 points in just 25 minutes on the floor. Blair Schaefer added nine points on three 3-pointers. McCowan grabbed 10 rebounds in 17 minutes.

There wasn’t much doubt about the outcome after Mississippi State jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the opening minutes. Ole Miss had a chance to get back in it when the 6-foot-7 McCowan picked up two early fouls, but the Rebels couldn’t make any shots.

Ole Miss (11-10, 1-7) started the game shooting 1 of 18 from the field and missed its first 11 3-point attempts. The Rebels were led by Madinah Muhammad, who scored 16. Promise Taylor added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Mississippi State led 19-4 after one quarter and 39-18 at halftime. The Bulldogs have won nine straight against their in-state rival.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: It was another lopsided win for the Bulldogs, who have a much more difficult test coming up when they travel to No. 11 Missouri on Thursday. If Mississippi State wants to beat the Tigers, McCowan and Vivians need to stay out of foul trouble.

Ole Miss: The Rebels have lost five games in a row, including four to teams that are ranked in the Top 25. The schedule gets much more reasonable during February and Ole Miss needs to take advantage.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State visits No. 11 Missouri on Thursday.

Ole Miss hosts Vanderbilt on Thursday.