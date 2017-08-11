Video: FEMA Grant Means New Oxygen Packs For Fire Department

NEW ALBANY, MISS. (WCBI) – Firefighters in New Albany will get new equipment thanks to a FEMA grant.

The New Albany Fire Department was approved for a 2016 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

That grant totals $112,000  and will pay for 16 self contained breathing apparatus.

The Fire Chief says the new equipment will help the department have the same type of breathing apparatus for every fireman.

“Having a standarized efficient system, of those, we can swap bottles back to back, don’t have to worry about issues of pressure and non standaridzation we have looked pretty much at the basic, pack, there’s a lot of options we may add on, we may not,” Chief Steve Coker said.

The city’s share of the grant is $5,300.  It could take up to one year to have the new equipment in use.

