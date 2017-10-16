Video: Financial Planners Name Parman A ‘Hometown Hero’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The executive director of a non profit that provides rehabilitation services for clients across our area gets a big honor.

Representatives from Modern Woodmen of America have chosen Regional Rehab Center Executive Director Robbie Parman as a “Hometown Hero.”

That program allows Modern Woodmen members to nominate someone who is making a positive impact in their hometown.

Modern Woodmen provides a cash award that the winner can give to the non profit of his choice.

“It’s just a huge honor for me just to be able to work at Regional Rehab Center and everyday work we’re able to do I’m just honored to be able to be here,” Parman said.

“Regional Rehab is a solid non profit here in the area, they have provided so much help and encouragement to people over the years,” said Jim Brown, with Modern Woodmen of America.

Parman will donate his award to Regional Rehab. Last year, more than 1,500 clients from 19 North Mississippi counties were served at the Regional Rehabilitation Center.

