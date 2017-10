WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Quick action by the West Point Fire Department saves a family home Tuesday night.

Shortly before 8: 30 P.M. firefighters were called to a house fire in the 300 block of Griffin Street.

Residents were still in the home when the call went out, but according to West Point Fire Chief, Ken Wilbourn everyone got out safely.

There was moderate damage to the home.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation..