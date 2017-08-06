VIDEO: Free Back To School Haircuts

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A Starkville barber is helping send kids back to school looking and feeling their best, all the while saving their parents some money.

It was first come first serve for kids to get free haircuts at Kustom Kutz and Stylz on North Lafayette Street in downtown Starkville.

The barber shop opened on Sunday and welcomed school aged boys from kindergarten to twelfth grade from 11am-4pm.

The barbers say its a way to give back to the community and smiles on their young customers faces is all the payment they need.