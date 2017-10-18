VIDEO: Golden Triangle Employment Expo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People looking jobs and companies in the area looking for workers met in one place today.

The annual Golden Triangle Employment Expo was held at the American Legion in Columbus.

Representatives from 40 companies set up booths, looked over resumes, and talked to potential employees.

Organizers of the job fair say participants may land jobs today. But even if they don’t find the perfect position, there are other benefits.

“They learn. They learn; they watch other people. They learn through interviewing, talking to companies, recruiters, and this gives them an opportunity to visit a number of companies, drop their resumes by but even more so they learn about interviewing, how to dress, by watching other people,” said Chairman, Skip McLaughlin.

McLaughlin also says they had more than double the participants from last year.