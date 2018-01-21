VIDEO: Houston Hotel Goes Up In Flames

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – An unoccupied hotel was lost due to an early morning fire today in Houston.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the The Western Inn and Suites located off of Highway 8 was spotted in a blaze by a passer-by around 5:30.

Responders arrived on scene where they found the first and second stories of the hotel on fire.

Thankfully, there were no occupants inside when the blaze started because the building was evacuated Thursday due to a water line break.

Unfortunately, the department says the building was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.