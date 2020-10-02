Video: Houston Teacher Wins Cash Prize In WCBI Essay Contest

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another deserving teacher in our has an extra $500 dollars to spend in her classroom.

Jennifer Pratt is a winner in our “WCBI Back To School Essay Contest.” She teaches at the alternative school in Houston.

Ms. Pratt says because of budget cuts, supplies are usually limited in her classroom. She often spends her own money to make up the shortfall.

Our viewers voted for her essay about how she would spend the extra money for her classroom.

A representative from Gary’s Pawn and Gunn presented Ms. Pratt with her 500-dollar award Friday