VIDEO: Hundreds Gather For Prayer Vigil In Memory Of Zion Ford

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Students at Itawamba Community College came together Tuesday night to remember a friend and classmate.

Hundreds of people gathered for a prayer vigil in memory of Zion Ford.

The Caledonia native passed away over the weekend.

He played football for ICC and just finished his freshman season.

Friends describe Ford as being an outgoing person who was respected and well liked by many of his peers.

“It was obvious he had made a huge impact, both as a player but also as an individual, and that’s what I hear all over campus,” said Dr. Jay Allen, ICC president. “Faculty coming in talking about the quality student he was, the excitement that he always showed, the fact that yet he was somewhat reserved but also full of life is really unique to see.”

“Not only was he a football teammate but he was a brother to us,” said Thomas Cox, who played football with Ford at ICC. “One of those guys that and you always look forward to seeing during workouts during the day. He always made your day better with the dancing and the jokes, and just being around him really made your day better.”

Ford played football for 3 seasons at Caledonia High School before signing with ICC in 2017.