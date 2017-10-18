Video: ICC Belden Hosts Open House For New Precision Machining And Robotics Lab

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College has a new tool to help better prepare the workforce for highly skilled manufacturing companies.

A precision machining and robotics lab is now opened at the ICC Belden campus. The Appalachian Regional Commission provided a grant funding the renovation of 21 thousand square feet of space to consolidate related training programs into one facility.

That investment allows ICC to help make sure students are prepared and ready to enter the workforce for highly skilled positions.

“This is a great opportunity to come in and provide them with training where they will see real world experiences, I’m excited to say we’ve also got some new programs where they will be working three days a week as an apprentice, two days in class with us , they will graduate as an industrial maintenance tech, great career field,” said Dr. Jay Allen, President of ICC.

Educators say local companies often have trouble finding workers with specific skills for complex manufacturing jobs.