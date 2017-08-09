VIDEO: The Impacts Of A Boil Water Notice

VARDAMAN, Miss.(WCBI)—A school in the Calhoun County school district is facing a bit of a crisis going into day two of classes.

The town of Vardaman issued a boil water notice Friday. It’s still in effect.

High schoolers are being asked to bring a bottle of water, to school after a boil water notice was issued.

“Friday we were working on a water tap for a couple of houses and we accidental ruptured a 4 inch line. It caused a little pressure reduction in some houses on some higher elevated areas of town. So, the boil water notice was a precaution. We didn’t think any one was in danger,”said Vardaman Mayor James Casey.

Vardaman high school principal Dr. Tim Cook says the school wants to take precautions as well.

“We have covered all the water fountains just to let the kids know we are under a boil water notice and not to drink from the fountains or anything like that,”said Cook.

It’s Cook’s first time as a head principal but he says averting a potential crisis, in his first few days, was fairly easy with a little help.

“We had community members bringing in water. We had the water department bringing some in. Teacher, staff got together and we had water just available in the cafeteria,some in our guy just to make sure if any kids needed water they had access,”said Cook.

Cafeteria manager Mrs. Ladonna Williams says the notice is really putting a strain on her and her staff in the kitchen.

“We’ve had to boil all of our water that we use in the kitchen of course and that’s just pressing us on our time. I’m bringing water in for our vegetables and our fruit because I don’t have the containers or the space to boil my water and let it cool down,”said Williams.

Williams says She would rather be safe than sorry.

“We feed anywhere from 575 to 600 mouths and I would hate to see that many sick kids. So, we are doing everything we can, I have an excellent staff,”said Williams

The Elementary school is following much the same protocol.

Vardaman Mayor James Casey says they are estimating that the notice will be lifted Thursday morning.