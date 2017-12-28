VIDEO: Investigation Continues Into Lee County Shooting

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lee County deputies continue their investigation into a shooting on Tuesday, but they aren’t getting very far.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said the victim has been released from the hospital, however he isn’t cooperating with investigators.

The shooting happened near County Road 154 in Shannon.

After being shot, the victim tried driving himself to the hospital, but then stopped on highway 245 and flagged down on off-duty deputy.

that off duty deputy then transported the victim to the hospital.

Johnson said the victim and the shooter knew each other and met to settle up some type of “debt” prior to the gunfire.

“He was meeting someone to pay a debt that he owed,” said Sheriff Johnson. “He gave one amount, we have come across information now that the amount he owed was several dollars more than what the victim said. So with either one of the amounts we don’t believe that they were paying a debt for purchasing Sunday School material.”

The victim’s car was recovered and taken to the lee county sheriff’s office.

Johnson says the passenger window is shot out.

“Right now our whole investigation is going to be depending on how far this victim wants to push this,” the sheriff expressed. “You are more less in a situation that if you get involved in something and this ends up what’s happening, if you don’t care enough to push it and pursue it and follow through with it, then it may have taken care of itself.”

Neither the victim nor the suspect is being identified at this time.