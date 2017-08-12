VIDEO: Joining The Code Red System

By:
Submitted:

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI)—As we are heading into hurricane season, the citizens of Winston County are being urged to join the Code Red Weather Alerting system.

The board of supervisors purchased the system, accessible to all residents in Winston County.

Residents can sign up by visiting CodeRedWeb dot com.

It will ask for your contact information and notifications will be availible right away.

Winston County EMA Director Buddy King says the system it just an added layer of safety for residents.

“It also makes note of where you’re at. If you’re in Oktibbeha County, it will warn you for the place that you are at. We are in a 7 or 8 county area here in North Mississippi but it guarantees you being alerted not matter your location,”said King.

The Code Red System is free for residents of Winston County. To find out if your county has the system contact your county EMA Director.

