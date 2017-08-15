Video: Kids take in part in designing new park

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Kids in West Point are taking part in designing a new playground at Marshal Park. Yokohama Tire Corporation is teaming up with the national nonprofit KaBoom, to build the new eco- friendly playground.

Tuesday night kids drew their designs on paper of what they want to see at the playground. They picked the colors and types of equipment.

Both companies then work on finalizing what the playground will look like. Yokohama and West Point mayor both say they’re thrilled they’ve chose west point.

“It means a lot emotionally to us. We are very connected to West Point,” said Kristina Weist with Yokohama.

“This will be for kids two to 12 so it’s just the right age especially in this neighborhood but for kids all over town,” said Mayor Robbie Robinson.

Parents weighed in on what fun and safe equipment they thought the playground should have. The 2,500 square foot playground will be built October 28th.

