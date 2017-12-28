VIDEO: Lake Lowndes State Park Could Be Changing Owners

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular recreation area in Lowndes County may soon be under new management.

The Board of Supervisors explored the possibility of taking over Lake Lowndes State Park.

Supervisors presented a proposal, and the state quickly responded with an unexpected counter proposal.

“We had approached them about their baseball fields, and then they came back to us and wanted us to take over the whole park and run it,” said District 3 Supervisor, John Holliman. “We’ve got fields in Crawford and Artesia. We’ve got community centers and stuff like that, and that would give New Hope a park out there.”

The Board of Supervisors is still negotiating terms with the state.