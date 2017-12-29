Video: Lawmakers Expected To Look At Lottery Issue In Upcoming Session

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi lawmakers are once again expected to tackle the issue of a state lottery during their regular session.

Lawmakers could debate whether Mississippi will join the majority of states that offer games of chance.

Supporters say money generated by a lottery could help fund public education, road construction and repair, along with other items.

Opponents argue that lotteries often prompt lower income residents to spend a larger percentage of their earnings on lottery tickets, hoping for a big windfall.

“You know, it’s my job to vote the will of the people of the sixth district, I represent roughly 73,000 people and vast majority who have shared their thoughts with me have asked me not to support the lottery and that’s exactly what I intend to do,” said Sen. Chad McMahan.

“Anything that will not take revenue out of the state, but bring it in. Fact of the matter is, surveys show so many of our citizens are going to Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana to buy lottery tickets and it’s almost a public safety issue, we ought to have it here so they won’t have to drive to Selmer, Tennessee to buy their ticket,” said Rep. Steve Holland.

Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery. Last year, Governor Phil Bryant suggested that Mississippi should consider creating a lottery as a means to generate revenue without raising taxes.