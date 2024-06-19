Video leads police to Walmart employee who allegedly stole purse

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo Walmart employee was accused of stealing.

Earlier last week, the Tupelo Police Department served a Lee County Circuit Court capias warrant for grand larceny on 30-year-old Xavier D. Robinson of Baldwyn.

The warrant pertained to a January 2024 report where a victim reported that they accidentally left a purse containing items in a shopping cart at the Walmart on North Gloster Street.

Video surveillance showed Robinson, an employee at the time, stealing the purse a short time later.

Robinson was ordered to be held on a $10,000 bond by Lee County Circuit Court at the time the capias was issued.

The case is awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court.

