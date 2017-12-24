VIDEO: A Local Business Offering Great Deals To Last Minute Christmas Shoppers

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- Today is the last Saturday before Christmas, and it’s also a big day for area retailers.

Moore’s Feed Mill and Grain Store is more than what the title implies, it’s a virtual one-stop shopping experience for customers.

“It started in 1962 my parents opened a feed mill and it went from that to a retail store and we’ve grown twice then,” said Sherria Waldrok, co-owner of the store.

There are power tools, a very large toy section, and plenty of clothes for both men and women. One of their specialties are boots, and business has been brisk.

“They come from hundreds of miles away,” said Waldrok. “We have a lot of people who come from Alabama, Tennessee, south Mississippi. I think our pricing is probably the main thing but we just have a lot of people that come in.”

“Oh it’s a great place to shop,” said Judy Carwile, sales associate. “It’s a great time of the year to be here. We have all kinds of gifts for age group every gender, moms, grand-moms. daughters, gran-daughters. We have all the gifts that you’re going to get and don’t forget dad and all the power tools.”

The store has come a long way since it was started by the Moore family in 1962. It is now the hometown alternative to the big chain stores and the mall.

“Well one of things it’s home town and it’s family owned,” said Carwile. “The people who own Moore’s work at Moore’s daily, and it makes a big difference to keep your money in the town that you live in.”

Carwile said Saturday was a very good sales day.

“Oh it’s very exciting,” she expressed. “It’s very exciting to see everyone come in to see the anxiousness on their faces. They’re shopping for that perfect gift right here at the last minute. It’s a very exciting time of year.”

Moores will be giving their employees an extra treat, they won’t be open on Christmas eve.