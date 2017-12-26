VIDEO: A Local Church Performs The Christmas Play, Miracle Moments: A Tale of Two Babies And A Mad King

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- For some holiday actors and actresses in West Point, a section of Living Manna Church was transformed into scenes from the Old Roman Empire with Miracle Moments: A Tale of Two Babies And A Mad King.

The play was acted out in seven scenes.

The focus is on evil King Herod’s failed attempt at killing baby Jesus his political rival.

It’s the church’s first presentation of the play, and it was written and directed by our very own R.H. Brown.

“The baby Jesus was gorgeous, pretty, and had on all white,” said Jateria Mitchell, who was a Magi in the play.

“I really like the play, the way it was written, it was written in like a secular type of way where everyone could understand it and everybody knew what was going on and everybody of all ages just really liked it,” said Maney Darby, who played the Angel Gabriel in the play.

Darby also won “Best Actor” for her performance in the play.