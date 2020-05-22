Video: Local Siblings Adopt Geese

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A brother-sister pair in Lowndes County has adopted a pair of geese.

Swayze and Sawyer Calloway have had their baby geese since they hatched one week ago.

Earlier this week, the kids took their feathered friends into the backyard pond for their first swimming lesson. Geese imprint, so they have come to know their little owners as “parents.”

Their mom, Emily Ann, says the family borrowed an incubator to protect the eggs until they hatched. She says the new additions to the family have been a perfect science lesson since the children have been out of school.