VIDEO: Long-Time Construction Plant Is Leaving Starkville Impacting Dozens Of Jobs

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A long-time construction plant that’s been in Starkville for decades is now on its way out of town.

Kirby Building Systems, also formerly known as Gulf States, will move to a facility out of state.

On Wednesday, workers were made aware of this alarming decision.

The production side of the plant is shutting down and transferring to Portland, Tennessee, which is more than five hours away from Starkville.

The decision will impact roughly 100 employees a the plant.

Now the reason for this move is still unclear at this time.

WCBI caught up with the CEO of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership and he calls this a tremendous loss for the community.

“We heard today that the plant, the production side of the plant was getting ready to shut down in the very near future,” said Scott Maynard, CSDP CEO. “Certainly that is very sad for us in this community. Anytime that there’s job loss, that affects everyone in this community and we want those individuals to know that we are thinking about them, and we will do whatever we can to support them as they try to find other opportunities within the Golden triangle.”

A spokesperson with Nucor, which is the company Kirby Building Systems works for, said the company is working with workers who are affected by the decision to help them find jobs without the company.

Nucor is expected to release a statement regarding this move on Thursday.