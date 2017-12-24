VIDEO: Making Returns On Holiday Shipments

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Christmas is just days away, and for many people, they’re finishing up on their last minute Christmas shopping.

Stores are seeing thousands of customers purchase gifts this holiday season, however, they’re also seeing customers looking to return gifts as well, just ask Tearra Frison, she’s a store clerk at UPS.

“To me we are just as busy because we get a lot of returns,” said Frison. “A lot of people order a lot of stuff and then what if someone else gets the same thing? Then you have to return it.”

When it comes to returning a shipment, Frison said it’s important to pay attention to the return date that’s listed on the label.

“Amazon is what they are using a lot now, so they give them return labels and you just put the return label on there and bring it and drop it off, it’s a drop off,” Frison explained. “Now other places you may have to pay for it to ship it back, but it’s still the same thing with the ground and stuff like that when you have to have it back. After Christmas they give you a certain amount of days you can’t return it too.”

However, if you happen to receive a shipment that didn’t come in a box, and instead was wrapped, the return process for those items may be slightly different.

“You come in, we will sell you a box, and we will get it packed up and then you will have to pay for the shipping to go back,” Frison expressed.

Frison urges everyone to get return coverage on all items that are being shipped, because there’s a chance you could end up paying just as much money to return your item, than the original cost of the purchase.

“It depends, I’ll say a jacket probably around $10-$15 and then you have to buy the supplies to put it in, such as the box or the bubble cushion wrap, so make sure you get return coverage so you don’t have to do that,” said Frison.

If you miss you’re return date, there’s a chance you won’t be able to receive a refund for your item.

Frison also said when you receive your gift, make sure you keep everything that comes with it, including the shipment box in case you ever need to return the item.