VIDEO: Mayoral Race Heads To A Runoff

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Ackerman will have to wait a few more weeks to find out who their next mayor will be.

The mayoral race is heading to a run-off.

Tim Cutts and Dale Reid were the top vote getters in Tuesday’s special election.

The official numbers with absentees included resulted in Cutts receiving 161 votes, and Dale Reid getting 102 votes.

Lavon Murphy Jr. finished with 89 votes and Carl Phelps received 44 votes.

Poll workers said roughly 45 percent of registered voters came out to vote in the election.

We caught up with both Cutts and Reid about the upcoming run-off and their vision for the city of Ackerman, here’s what they had to say.

“There’s just so much here, and there’s so much more opportunity right now. Highway 12 and Highway 15, it’s just undeveloped and we can really develop that, and will get it done,” said Cutts.

“I see us growing both residentially and commercially. One of my primary goals is the revitalization of Main Street, to bring more business here, and in order to that we have to bring more people here,” said reid.

Three affidavit ballots are going to be counted Wednesday morning, however it’s not going to be enough to affect Tuesday’s results.

The date for the runoff is set for January 9th.