VIDEO: MSU Welcomes New Bulldogs to Campus

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)—The Mississippi State campus is filled with new faces.

Leaving home for the first time can generate, a good bit of, nerves but incoming freshmen, at Mississippi State, Terrence Anderson says it’s more good nerves than bad.

“It’s very exciting, you know. It’s just a lot of pressure, it’s a new campus, big buildings. It’s a lot of excitement,” said Anderson.

The day began for the new students at 8:30. Families arrived on campus to a warm welcome.

“We have tons of volunteers, of course, we have centralized locations for check in. Students come here, it’s a quick process. We get some information from them, give them their key, or tell them where they can check in at the residents halls. We give them directions as need be,”said Executive Director of Housing and Residents Life, Dei Allard

Anderson’s parents were there to see that he gets off to the right foot. His mom says though she will miss her son, this isn’t the first time she’s help with a move in day.

“I’m excited for him. We do have one other son in college. So, it’s kind of an easy transition, for now,”said Anderson.

Allard says most parents can’t says the same.

“There were some parents that were a little nervous about their darling coming to campus. We definitely reassured them about the questions that they had. So we answered any questions they had about internet, cable, where they can go in order to check in, and what the process looks like. After that, they were very reassured. I even hold them, hey, you can call me or my staff in order to get any help you may need,”said Allard.

Anderson, originally from Meridian, says he is nervous to leave but the MSU Bull Dogs have made him feel right at home.

“People are very nice. They are very friendly. A lot of people will just come up to you, they’ll talk to you. They’ll ask you, do you need help. I mean it’s a great campus,”said Anderson.

The university president Dr. Mark Keenum could also be spotted on campus helping students unload boxes and bags.

School officially begins August 16.