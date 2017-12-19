Video: New Clerks and Constable Sworn in in Oktibbeha County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Courthouse is back up to full staff, as new Chancery and Circuit Clerks were sworn in Monday afternoon.

Tony Rook takes over as Circuit Clerk replacing retired clerk Angie McGinnis who’s been filling the office on an interim basis since the resignation of Glenn Hamilton.

Sharon Livingston will replace Monica Banks who passed away last year. She had filled the job on an interim basis..

District One Constable Shank Phelps is also headed back into familiar territory.

“Feels good. Everything is over so we can just concentrate on work now. I just want to thank all of my supporters in Oktibbeha County for having faith in me.”

“I’m feeling excited, feeling very fortunate. I’m ready to get started and ready to hit the ball rolling.”

“I’m ready to go back to work. The reason I’m here and this special election now is I retired through the state system, made me retire from constable. I’ve been serving the citizens of this county as constable of District 1 since 2012 and I’m just very excited and blessed to go back to work and serve the people of this county.”

The trio come to office after a November special election.