Video: New helipad launched in Oktibbeha County

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI)- A new helipad is officially open in Oktibbeha county. The Maben Fire Department opened it just behind their station #3 on Highway 82 near Center Grove.

Monday evening, the University of Mississippi Medical Center Air Care unit, flew to make sure it was operational and trained Maben firefighters how to assist with landing, patient transfer and scene safety.

The helicopter will have a crew of three and is equipped and ready for use.

The county fire departments have all taken training on getting patients out of the chopper at the helipad and in the field.