Video: New helipad launched in Oktibbeha County

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI)- A new helipad is officially open in Oktibbeha county. The Maben Fire Department opened it just behind their station #3 on Highway 82 near Center Grove.

Monday evening, the University of Mississippi Medical Center Air Care unit, flew to make sure it was operational and trained Maben firefighters how to assist with landing, patient transfer and scene safety.

The helicopter will have a crew of three and is equipped and ready for use.

The county fire departments have all taken training on getting patients out of the chopper at the helipad and in the field.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Winston County Residents Learn About the Dangers of Human Trafficking
Read More»
9 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
#HSFT17: Stop No. 50 – Pontotoc Warriors
Read More»
34 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
HSFT17: Stop No. 50 – Pontotoc Warriors
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup