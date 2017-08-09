VIDEO: New Maroon Camp Helps Freshman with College Transition

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State freshman are making new friends *and* getting acquainted with the campus all this week, in this years, “New Maroon Camp.”

The transition from high school to college can be a big shock.

Moving away from home and meeting new people is scary for lots of students, and is exactly why New Maroon Camp exists.

“If they come confident and comfortable at the beginning, they’re gonna be so much more successful not only in their classes, but they’re more likely to get involved, more likely to know how to ask for help, ask for those resources,” says assistant director, Molly Wells.

These are just a few of the reasons event organizers, like Wells, encourage incoming freshman to attend this optional camp.

“There’s also great bonding activities, we have games they participate in throughout the day and there’s also some great discussion time at the end of the day too so they can reflect on what they’ve learned so we really try and make it special for them and give them an opportunity to fellowship with one another and get to know each other,” says Wells.

Twins, Holly and Millie Hudson, say they’re lucky to have each other through this right of passage, but they love that the camp introduces them to new friends.

“I’ve met a lot of new people that have a lot of the same interests as me, so it’s a lot more fun to have friends here that you didn’t know before and everyone’s so diverse and you learn a lot about the campus,” says Millie Hudson.

Not to mention, they all learned the universities Alma Mater. Then, there’s finding your way around campus and finding your place.

“You get adjusted before classes start so that you get adjusted to the big atmosphere and like lots of people and stuff if you came from a small school like me,” says Holly Hudson.

“Last night, we did like a thing where the people here at New Maroon Camp that are also in your dorm, you met with them and talked with them. So you meet a lot of the girls in your hallway so you can meet them early,” says Millie.

Those who are attending the camp, were able to move in yesterday. The official move in date for the rest of the freshman is this Saturday and classes start August 16th.