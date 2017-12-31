VIDEO: New Year’s Safety Measures

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New Year’s Eve is hours away and law enforcement is prepared.

Roadblocks will be set up a throughout the state, including in Oktibbeha County.

Sheriff Steve Gladney says deputies will be out working overtime making sure everyone stays safe this upcoming holiday.

He says he still expects the holiday to be a busy one despite being on a Sunday.

However, he says it won’t be as busy as it would with the 20,000 plus college students in town.

“It will still be busy,” said Gladney. “I mean people around Starkville, you’ll still have your parties and you’ll still have people hosting parties at their homes, but normally it’s not as bad as say a busy SEC weekend for us.”

The sheriff’s department encourages everyone to be safe and to not get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking, nor to get in the car with someone who has.