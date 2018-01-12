VIDEO: Newly Elected Mayor Takes Oath Of Office

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)- On Tuesday the city of Ackerman elected Tim Cutts as its next mayor.

On Thursday, Cutts took his oath of office and was officially sworn in as the town’s next leader.

The newly elected mayor said he’s beyond excited to be the new mayor of Ackerman.

He said former mayor Dick Cain left the city in a great position, now he’s looking to build on that.

Mayor Cutts acknowledges the city has a strong school system and is a safe and economical area.

Now that he’s mayor, he wants to bring in more industry to the area to help the city continue its growth.

“We need to grow, we have not been growing lately,” said Mayor Cutts. “Dick Cain left us with a very good foundation, a good town, but we need some more people and the best thing about our whole town is our school. We have such a very good education system.”

Thursday will be Cutts’ first day serving as the town’s mayor.