Video: No “Good-Bye” for New Hope “Y”

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The YMCA location in New Hope will remain open after all.

The Frank P. Phillips Memoria YMCA Association Board of Directors made the decision in a special called meeting Monday.

Concern from residents and additional financial donations led to the change.

Executive Director Andy Boyd says this move has given the YMCA more time to explore all possible options.

Recruiting new memberships to allow the New Hope location to sustain itself is the biggest issue for the organization to resolve.