Video: Non Profits Join Forces For The ‘Tupelo – Lee County Hunger Coalition’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Food banks, community volunteers and other non profits are joining forces to help make sure no one goes hungry.

The “Tupelo – Lee County Hunger Coalition” was formed to coordinate efforts to combat food insecurity, or a person’s difficulty to consistently access or afford adequate food.

The coalition is organized by the United Way of North Mississippi, and the CREATE Foundation.

Organizers say the goal is to increase awareness of food insecurity, and to encourage more people to get involved in the solution.

“I think it will also broaden people’s knowledge of whats going on and the fact we do have nearly 20 percent of the population who are food insecure and what that means,” said Jason Martin, of the St Luke UMC Food Pantry.

“What we’re seeing is people used to two household incomes now only have one, and there may be two part time jobs in that household and they’re making tough choices between paying utility bill or rent and buying food,” said Estella Greer, of the Mid South Food Bank in Memphis.

The Mid South Food Bank received a $10,000 donation for general operating expenses, and a $50,000 donation toward its capital campaign.