Video: Northeast Mississippi Mayors Find Out About Strategic Partnerships Through TVA

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It is a meeting that takes place every four years.

“We hope this will be a TVA 101 overview,” said TVA Government Relations Director Amy Tate.

The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity for business customers and local power distributors in parts of seven southeastern states. The corporate agency also assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

Those economic development services were highlighted during the meeting for the North Mississippi Mayor’s Association. Newly elected and returning mayors were able to see how to partner with TVA.

“Not only do we try to recruit the larger industries and help with community development, we’re really working now to help retain young talent and we hope those folks stay in the valley and stay in Mississippi,” Tate said.

For Mike Swords, who took office as Sherman’s mayor last month, developing and maintaining close ties with TVA can mean big things for the small town.

“We have a great access point on Interstate 22 and Highway 9 and we have some businesses moving out to that area and locating and we are going to look to expand on that and help bring more economic development to the town of Sherman,” Mayor Swords said.

This is the second TVA 101 meeting for Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton. He says low energy costs help the city recruit large and small businesses and manufacturers.

“The other resoruces they have to help , they’re now getting into broadband and fiber that’s so important to our city, so TVA is more than electricity and they are a great partner for all of our cities in Northeast Mississippi,” Mayor Shelton said.

TVA’s Economic Development Strategy is summed up by; Attrracting New Companies and Investments, Engaging communities and industries and serving with its partners for economic growth. It is a strategy that has drastically improved the quality of life in the region and beyond, for more than 8 decades. In Tupelo I’m Allie Martin, WCbi News

TVA is also able to offer various incentives to attract, and retain businesses and industries.