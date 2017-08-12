VIDEO: OCHS Dog Paddle Pool Party

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)—The swimming pool at Moncrief park was over run today by wagging tails.

Oktibbeha County Humane Society hosts it’s 7th annual dog paddle pool party.

Area pups got to swim with their owners, play with pool toy, and meet other furry friends.

The event is held to benefit the OCHS spay and neuter fund but OCHS board member Karen Lilly says it’s also to give the dogs a fun way to cool off.

“This is a great opportunity for them. A lot of them don’t this is their only chance to get to swim. They can’t swim here obviously during the summer and they just love to come out, they love to play. You will see animals with balls swimming around they like socializing with each other and it’s fun for the people that come too,”said Lilly.

The Dog Paddle Pool Party had a total of 24 sponsors to make the event possible.