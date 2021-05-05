Video of a Columbus police officer body slamming a man under investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Video of a Columbus police officer body-slamming a man is under investigation.
Police Chief Fred Shelton showed portions of social media footage of the incident at today’s police overview committee meeting.
This past Sunday, officers were called to a northside neighborhood about a man walking around with his pants down.
Minutes after arriving the man was body-slammed onto the ground.
At least one video was posted on social media.
During today’s Columbus Police Overview Committee meeting Shelton told members that the incident is under review.
One member did say publicly they thought the force was excessive.
The city has not released details surrounding the incident or the unidentified officer’s status on the force.
WCBI has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for the body camera footage and incident report.