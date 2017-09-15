Video: Officer at the Center of Video Controversy to Turn in His Badge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -The Columbus Police officer at the center of a video controversy is turning in his badge..

Thursday night, the city announced that Officer Keith Dowd submitted his resignation.

The move came less than half a day after a special meeting of the Police Overview Committee produced a unanimous recommendation that the city council fire Dowd.

This all started after body cam footage showing Officer Dowd questioning a driver and accusing him of smoking marijuana and lying to him was made public.

Dowd’s actions came into question, prompting Thursday’s meeting.

His resignation is effective Monday.