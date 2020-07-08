Video: One Charged In Lowndes County Drug Bust

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is facing charges after the Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force conducted a drug bust last week.

Agents arrested Charterious Moore, 27, on July 1st after finding drugs and cash exchanged in alleged drug deals. Moore is charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

During the bust, agents found more than 900 units of ecstasy, one pound of ICE, three pounds of marijuana, and more than $33,000 in cash.

The investigation into the case continues. Agents expect to make more arrests. If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.